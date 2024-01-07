Cameron Young will play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

Looking to place a bet on Cameron Young at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Young Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Cameron Young Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Young has finished better than par on 15 occasions, while also shooting four bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in three of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Young has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five appearances, Young has finished in the top 20 twice.

Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Young will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -6 279 0 19 0 4 $3.2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Young finished 13th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-73 course measures 7,596 yards this week, 595 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Young will take to the 7,596-yard course this week at Plantation Course at Kapalua after having played courses with an average length of 7,325 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was in the 89th percentile on par 3s at the Hero World Challenge, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.97-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Hero World Challenge ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Young shot better than only 0% of the golfers at the Hero World Challenge on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 5.05 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Young fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge (the other golfers averaged four).

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Young did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 3.1).

Young's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Hero World Challenge were more than the tournament average of 7.5.

In that most recent outing, Young posted a bogey or worse on seven of 32 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Young ended the Hero World Challenge with a birdie or better on seven of 20 par-5s, fewer than the field average, 9.5.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Young recorded five bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 2.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.