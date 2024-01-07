Sunday's NBA slate includes the Denver Nuggets (25-12) hosting Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (3-32) at Ball Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and BSDET

ALT and BSDET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Cade Cunningham vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 1335.6 1992.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.2 55.3 Fantasy Rank 4 29

Cade Cunningham vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham averages 23.4 points, 4.1 boards and 7.4 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Pistons have a -383 scoring differential, falling short by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 111.4 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 122.3 per contest to rank 26th in the NBA.

Detroit is 17th in the league at 43.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 42.9 its opponents average.

The Pistons connect on 10.5 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents.

Detroit has lost the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 15.7 (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (27th in league).

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic posts 26.1 points, 11.9 boards and 9.1 assists per contest, making 56.9% of shots from the field and 34.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nuggets have a +189 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 115.7 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 110.6 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

Denver prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It is pulling down 44.2 rebounds per game (12th in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.7 per contest.

The Nuggets knock down 11.9 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while their opponents have made 11.4 on average.

Denver has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (first in NBA play) while forcing 12 (25th in the league).

Cade Cunningham vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game -7.7 8.7 Usage Percentage 30.3% 29.9% True Shooting Pct 54.7% 64.1% Total Rebound Pct 6.5% 19.7% Assist Pct 34.1% 43.3%

