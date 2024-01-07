The Detroit Pistons, with Cade Cunningham, take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 113-109 loss to the Warriors, Cunningham tallied 30 points.

Below, we break down Cunningham's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.4 28.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.4 Assists 7.5 7.4 8.1 PRA -- 34.9 41.2 PR -- 27.5 33.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Nuggets

Cunningham has taken 19.4 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 21.8% and 21.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.7 threes per game, or 18.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Cunningham's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 100.0 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 12th in possessions per game with 103.7.

The Nuggets allow 110.6 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets concede 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cade Cunningham vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 38 27 2 9 2 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.