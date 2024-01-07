The 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii will include Brendon Todd in the field from January 4-7 as the golfers battle the par-73, 7,596-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Brendon Todd at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Todd Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brendon Todd Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Todd has finished below par on 14 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Todd has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Todd has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Todd has made the cut nine times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -7 277 0 18 2 5 $3.3M

Other Players at The Sentry

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Todd has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 17th.

Todd made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Todd finished 13th when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

This course is set up to play at 7,596 yards, 599 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Courses that Todd has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,233 yards, 363 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd finished in the 30th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The RSM Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 46 par-4 holes at The RSM Classic was strong, putting him in the 79th percentile of the field.

On the 10 par-5 holes at The RSM Classic, Todd shot better than 84% of the golfers (averaging 4.30 strokes).

Todd failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Todd had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.5).

Todd's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at The RSM Classic were more than the tournament average of 7.1.

At that last competition, Todd posted a bogey or worse on four of 46 par-4s (the field averaged 3.4).

Todd finished The RSM Classic outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 10 par-5 holes.

The field at The RSM Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Todd finished without one.

