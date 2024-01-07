Bojan Bogdanovic and his Detroit Pistons teammates will match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 113-109 loss against the Warriors, Bogdanovic put up 12 points and two steals.

Below, we dig into Bogdanovic's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.8 19.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.9 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.0 PRA -- 26.6 27.6 PR -- 23.7 24.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Bogdanovic has made 7.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

The Pistons rank 12th in possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 100 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.6 points per game, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Nuggets have conceded 42.7 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

The Nuggets allow 25.1 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2022 35 22 9 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.