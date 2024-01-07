When the Detroit Red Wings play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ben Chiarot score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chiarot stats and insights

Chiarot has scored in three of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (four shots).

Chiarot has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 20:59 Away W 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:21 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:48 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.