Amon-Ra St. Brown versus the Minnesota Vikings pass defense and Byron Murphy is a matchup to watch in Week 18, when the Lions meet the Vikings at Ford Field. We have stats and insights available for you right here.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Lions vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 191.5 12.8 4 30 9.99

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Byron Murphy Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown's team-high 1,371 yards as a receiver have come on 112 catches (out of 154 targets) with nine touchdowns.

In the air, Detroit has passed for the third-highest number of yards in the NFL at 4,090, or 255.6 per game.

The Lions average the fifth-most points in the league, 26.9 per game.

Detroit sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 35.9 times per game (10th in NFL).

In the red zone, the Lions air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 69 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (40.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.

Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense

Byron Murphy has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 57 tackles, four TFL, and 13 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota has given up 3,675 passing yards this year, ranking 18th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is 18th in the NFL with 21.

This year, the Vikings are 12th in the NFL in points allowed (20.8 per game) and 16th in total yards allowed (330.2 per game).

Seven players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Byron Murphy Rec. Targets 154 101 Def. Targets Receptions 112 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.2 68 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1371 57 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 91.4 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 586 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 22 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 9 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.