Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown when the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

This year St. Brown has 112 catches (on 154 targets) for a team-leading 1,371 yards (91.4 per game) and nine TDs.

St. Brown has a touchdown catch in nine of 15 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 9 6 108 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 8 156 1 Week 11 Bears 11 8 77 1 Week 12 Packers 11 9 95 0 Week 13 @Saints 6 2 49 1 Week 14 @Bears 8 3 21 0 Week 15 Broncos 9 7 112 1 Week 16 @Vikings 14 12 106 1 Week 17 @Cowboys 8 6 90 1

