Will Alex DeBrincat light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in 12 of 39 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken four shots and scored two goals.

On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated seven goals and six assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 13.8% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 15:26 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:47 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 3 1 2 15:06 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:05 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 19:25 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 19:42 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 1-0

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

