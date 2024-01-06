The Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 147.5 for the matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Buffalo -2.5 147.5

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 147.5 points.

Western Michigan's games this season have had an average of 147.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Western Michigan has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

Western Michigan (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 4.5% more often than Buffalo (5-6-0) this year.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Buffalo 2 18.2% 67.9 140.2 78.8 153.6 146.4 Western Michigan 5 41.7% 72.3 140.2 74.8 153.6 139.8

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Bulls' record against the spread in MAC play last season was 8-11-0.

The Broncos' 72.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Bulls allow.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Buffalo 5-6-0 0-1 3-8-0 Western Michigan 6-6-0 5-5 7-5-0

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits

Buffalo Western Michigan 1-5 Home Record 1-4 1-3 Away Record 1-5 0-4-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-0-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 0-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

