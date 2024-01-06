Saturday's MAC slate includes the Buffalo Bulls (1-10, 0-0 MAC) playing the Western Michigan Broncos (2-9, 0-0 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Information

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Seth Hubbard: 15.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Owen Lobsinger: 9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Titus Wright: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jefferson Monegro: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Crump: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Sy Chatman: 16.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Jonnivius Smith: 8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shawn Fulcher: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ryan Sabol: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank
319th 67.6 Points Scored 66.4 330th
347th 81 Points Allowed 75.3 282nd
151st 37.4 Rebounds 37.3 154th
114th 10 Off. Rebounds 11 53rd
286th 6.3 3pt Made 7.2 212th
292nd 11.9 Assists 11.5 310th
358th 15.4 Turnovers 13.6 311th

