Saturday's MAC slate includes the Buffalo Bulls (1-10, 0-0 MAC) playing the Western Michigan Broncos (2-9, 0-0 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Information

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 15.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Sy Chatman: 16.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 319th 67.6 Points Scored 66.4 330th 347th 81 Points Allowed 75.3 282nd 151st 37.4 Rebounds 37.3 154th 114th 10 Off. Rebounds 11 53rd 286th 6.3 3pt Made 7.2 212th 292nd 11.9 Assists 11.5 310th 358th 15.4 Turnovers 13.6 311th

