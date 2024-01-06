The Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) hit the court against the Western Michigan Broncos (5-6) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in MAC play.

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos' 60 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Falcons give up.
  • Western Michigan has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.
  • Bowling Green is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60 points.
  • The Falcons average 65.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.5 the Broncos give up.
  • Bowling Green has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
  • Western Michigan is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Falcons are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Broncos allow to opponents (43.1%).
  • The Broncos shoot 38.7% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Falcons allow.

Western Michigan Leaders

  • Kaitlyn Zarycki: 17.4 PTS, 2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)
  • Alli Carlson: 6.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
  • Hannah Spitzley: 7.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Jasmine Elder: 2.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%

Western Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 78-76 University Arena
12/21/2023 @ Notre Dame L 84-47 Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 Ball State L 78-56 University Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
1/10/2024 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
1/13/2024 Miami (OH) - University Arena

