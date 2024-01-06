How to Watch the Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
The Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) hit the court against the Western Michigan Broncos (5-6) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in MAC play.
Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos' 60 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Falcons give up.
- Western Michigan has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.
- Bowling Green is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60 points.
- The Falcons average 65.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.5 the Broncos give up.
- Bowling Green has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.
- Western Michigan is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Falcons are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Broncos allow to opponents (43.1%).
- The Broncos shoot 38.7% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Falcons allow.
Western Michigan Leaders
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 17.4 PTS, 2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)
- Alli Carlson: 6.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
- Hannah Spitzley: 7.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Jasmine Elder: 2.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%
Western Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 78-76
|University Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 84-47
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Ball State
|L 78-56
|University Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|1/13/2024
|Miami (OH)
|-
|University Arena
