The Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) hit the court against the Western Michigan Broncos (5-6) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in MAC play.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Broncos' 60 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Falcons give up.

Western Michigan has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.

Bowling Green is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60 points.

The Falcons average 65.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 67.5 the Broncos give up.

Bowling Green has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Western Michigan is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.

The Falcons are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Broncos allow to opponents (43.1%).

The Broncos shoot 38.7% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Falcons allow.

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 17.4 PTS, 2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

17.4 PTS, 2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68) Alli Carlson: 6.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

6.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Hannah Spitzley: 7.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

7.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Jasmine Elder: 2.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Schedule