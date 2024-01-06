The Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC) will try to halt a five-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Alumni Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Buffalo vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Buffalo (-2.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Buffalo (-2.5) 147.5 -152 +124 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Western Michigan has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Broncos are 4-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Buffalo has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Bulls' 12 games this season have hit the over.

