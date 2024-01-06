The Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC) welcome in the Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC) after losing five straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Western Michigan has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 121st.
  • The Broncos' 72.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Bulls allow.
  • When it scores more than 78.8 points, Western Michigan is 2-0.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Western Michigan scores 78.4 points per game at home, and 68 on the road.
  • At home the Broncos are conceding 73 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than they are away (79.2).
  • Western Michigan makes more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39%) than on the road (25.2%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cleveland State L 90-77 Wolstein Center
12/29/2023 Aquinas (MI) W 127-71 University Arena
1/2/2024 @ Miami (OH) W 83-74 Millett Hall
1/6/2024 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
1/9/2024 Northern Illinois - University Arena
1/13/2024 Ohio - University Arena

