The Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC) welcome in the Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC) after losing five straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Western Michigan has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Broncos are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 121st.

The Broncos' 72.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 78.8 points, Western Michigan is 2-0.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Western Michigan scores 78.4 points per game at home, and 68 on the road.

At home the Broncos are conceding 73 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than they are away (79.2).

Western Michigan makes more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39%) than on the road (25.2%).

