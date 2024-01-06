Saturday's contest features the Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC) and the Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC) facing off at Alumni Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 73-72 win for Western Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Buffalo, New York

Venue: Alumni Arena

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 73, Buffalo 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-0.3)

Western Michigan (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Buffalo's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, while Western Michigan's is 6-6-0. The Bulls have hit the over in three games, while Broncos games have gone over seven times. Buffalo has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall over the last 10 games. Western Michigan has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos have a -33 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 72.3 points per game, 250th in college basketball, and are allowing 74.8 per outing to rank 273rd in college basketball.

The 37.2 rebounds per game Western Michigan accumulates rank 149th in the nation, 2.3 more than the 34.9 its opponents record.

Western Michigan knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

Western Michigan has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.9 per game (282nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (251st in college basketball).

