2024 NCAA Bracketology: Western Michigan Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology insights on Western Michigan and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.
How Western Michigan ranks
|Record
|MAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|203
Western Michigan's best wins
Against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, a top 100 team in the RPI, Western Michigan secured its best win of the season on December 17, a 78-76 home victory. That signature victory against Purdue Fort Wayne featured a team-high 18 points from Kaitlyn Zarycki. Maggie Stutelberg, with 17 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 304/RPI) on November 16
- 58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 332/RPI) on November 25
- 75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 337/RPI) on November 29
Western Michigan's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Western Michigan gets the 200th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Broncos have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming against teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- In terms of WMU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Western Michigan's next game
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets vs. Western Michigan Broncos
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
