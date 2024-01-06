Internazionale Milan versus Hellas Verona in a Serie A match is one of many compelling options on Saturday's soccer slate.

Watch Serie A: Internazionale Milan vs Hellas Verona

League: Serie A

Serie A Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Coupe de France: Stade Brestois vs Angers

League: Coupe de France

Coupe de France Game Time: 9:20 AM ET

9:20 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: MKE Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor AS

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Arouca vs Benfica

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Coupe de France: OGC Nice vs AJ Auxerre

League: Coupe de France

Coupe de France Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Braga vs Vitória SC

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

