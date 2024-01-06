The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC), who have won three straight. The Aztecs are favorites (-9.5) in the contest, which begins at 4:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -9.5 139.5

San Diego State vs UNLV Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

UNLV is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

UNLV sports a 5-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of San Diego State.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 5 45.5% 77.4 154.9 65.5 133.6 140.7 UNLV 7 70% 77.5 154.9 68.1 133.6 144.1

Additional San Diego State vs UNLV Insights & Trends

The Aztecs put up 77.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68.1 the Rebels give up.

When San Diego State puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rebels' 77.5 points per game are 12 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs allow.

UNLV has put together a 5-4 ATS record and a 7-4 overall record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 5-6-0 2-4 6-5-0 UNLV 5-5-0 1-0 7-3-0

San Diego State vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State UNLV 15-1 Home Record 9-7 8-2 Away Record 5-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.