The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena as 7.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -7.5 140.5

Oakland Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 16 games this season, Oakland and its opponents have combined to total more than 140.5 points.

The average point total in Oakland's matchups this year is 149.5, 9.0 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Grizzlies have compiled an 11-5-0 record against the spread.

Green Bay (9-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 68.8% of the time, 4.5% less often than Oakland (11-5-0) this season.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 12 75% 74.1 140.4 75.4 140.8 145.9 Green Bay 4 28.6% 66.3 140.4 65.4 140.8 133.9

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

Oakland is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

Seven of Golden Grizzlies' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2-0 ATS in conference action this season.

The Golden Grizzlies score 8.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Phoenix allow (65.4).

Oakland is 9-4 against the spread and 7-6 overall when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 11-5-0 1-0 10-6-0 Green Bay 9-5-0 4-2 6-8-0

Oakland vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits

Oakland Green Bay 2-2 Home Record 6-1 4-5 Away Record 3-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-1-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

