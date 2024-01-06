The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oakland vs. Green Bay matchup.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oakland Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Oakland (-6.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oakland (-7.5) 140.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oakland vs. Green Bay Betting Trends

Oakland has covered 11 times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of nine out of the Golden Grizzlies' 16 games this season have hit the over.

Green Bay is 9-5-0 ATS this year.

In the Phoenix's 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

