The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

In games Oakland shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 8-4 overall.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 316th.

The Golden Grizzlies record 74.1 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.4 the Phoenix give up.

When Oakland totals more than 65.4 points, it is 7-6.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

Oakland is averaging 81.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 70 points per contest.

The Golden Grizzlies are allowing 81 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.9 more points than they're allowing in road games (73.1).

Oakland is averaging 7.3 threes per game, which is 0.8 fewer than it is averaging in away games (8.1). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 33.3% in home games and 33.2% in road games.

