Saturday's game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) and Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) going head-to-head at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oakland, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Oakland vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Oakland vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 73, Green Bay 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-5.5)

Oakland (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Oakland has an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Green Bay, who is 9-5-0 ATS. A total of 10 out of the Golden Grizzlies' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Phoenix's games have gone over. Over the last 10 games, Oakland is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Green Bay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies have a -22 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.1 points per game to rank 200th in college basketball and are giving up 75.4 per outing to rank 280th in college basketball.

Oakland averages 33.8 rebounds per game (303rd in college basketball) compared to the 34.2 of its opponents.

Oakland makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball) at a 33.4% rate (196th in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 its opponents make while shooting 36.3% from deep.

The Golden Grizzlies average 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (168th in college basketball), and give up 97.4 points per 100 possessions (326th in college basketball).

Oakland has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (105th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (237th in college basketball).

