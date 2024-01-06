Will Oakland be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Oakland's full tournament resume.

How Oakland ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 2-3 NR NR 306

Oakland's best wins

Against the Robert Morris Colonials on January 7, Oakland picked up its best win of the season, which was a 64-58 road victory. Linda van Schaik compiled a team-best 21 points with three rebounds and one assist in the game versus Robert Morris.

Next best wins

91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 270/RPI) on November 6

89-79 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 318/RPI) on December 29

79-76 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359/RPI) on December 9

Oakland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Oakland has the 247th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Golden Grizzlies have eight games remaining versus teams above .500. They have five upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Oakland's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Oakland's next game

Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

