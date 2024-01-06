If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Oakland and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Oakland ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-8 4-2 NR NR 76

Oakland's best wins

On November 27, Oakland picked up its signature win of the season, a 78-76 victory over the Xavier Musketeers, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to the RPI. Against Xavier, Trey Townsend led the team by putting up 28 points to go along with six rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

88-81 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 164/RPI) on December 31

78-71 over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on November 21

81-62 at home over Bowling Green (No. 210/RPI) on November 14

79-73 at home over Green Bay (No. 215/RPI) on January 6

100-95 at home over Milwaukee (No. 231/RPI) on January 4

Oakland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Oakland has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Golden Grizzlies have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Golden Grizzlies are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Oakland has drawn the 67th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Looking at the Golden Grizzlies' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Oakland has 14 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Oakland's next game

Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

