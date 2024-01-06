If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Michigan and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Michigan ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-1 32 28 55

Michigan's best wins

Michigan notched its signature win of the season on December 30, when it took down the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-60. Against Ohio State, Laila Phelia led the team by delivering 26 points to go along with four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 82/RPI) on December 2

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 89/RPI) on November 18

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 94/RPI) on November 6

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 159/RPI) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 165/RPI) on November 19

Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Michigan has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Wolverines have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Michigan gets the 64th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Wolverines have 11 games left versus teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Michigan has 15 games remaining this year, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

Michigan's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

