When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Michigan State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Michigan State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-2 31 NR 46

Michigan State's best wins

Michigan State captured its signature win of the season on December 20 by claiming an 83-76 victory over the Richmond Spiders, a top 50 team in the RPI. With 21 points, Theryn Hallock was the top scorer versus Richmond. Second on the team was Julia Ayrault, with 18 points.

Next best wins

95-69 over JMU (No. 78/RPI) on November 23

98-87 on the road over Penn State (No. 86/RPI) on December 30

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 130/RPI) on November 12

105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 174/RPI) on November 16

102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 178/RPI) on November 30

Michigan State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Michigan State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Spartans have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Michigan State is facing the 80th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.

When it comes to Michigan St's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Michigan State's next game

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins

Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

