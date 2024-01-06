If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Michigan State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Preseason national championship odds: +1600

+1600 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2500

How Michigan State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-3 32 28 78

Michigan State's best wins

Michigan State took down the No. 18-ranked Baylor Bears, 88-64, on December 16. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Against Baylor, Tyson Walker led the team by tallying 25 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

87-75 at home over Indiana State (No. 47/RPI) on December 30

74-54 at home over Butler (No. 70/RPI) on November 17

79-62 at home over Oakland (No. 76/RPI) on December 18

99-55 at home over Stony Brook (No. 211/RPI) on December 21

92-61 at home over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on January 4

Michigan State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-5 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Michigan State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses (five).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Spartans are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Michigan State faces the 22nd-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Spartans' 14 remaining games this year, three are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.

Michigan St has 14 games left this season, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Michigan State's next game

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State Spartans

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State Spartans Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

