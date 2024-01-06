Kent County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Kent County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muskegon Heights High School at Kelloggsville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing Catholic High School at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamston High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haslett High School at Wyoming High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Kentwood High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandville High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
