The DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 143.5.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgetown -6.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs DePaul Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Hoyas have compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread.

So far this season, DePaul has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread.

Georgetown's .385 ATS win percentage (5-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than DePaul's .333 mark (4-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgetown 6 46.2% 72.7 138.8 72.6 148.8 145 DePaul 5 41.7% 66.1 138.8 76.2 148.8 144.1

Additional Georgetown vs DePaul Insights & Trends

The Hoyas record 72.7 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blue Demons allow.

When Georgetown totals more than 76.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Blue Demons put up 6.5 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Hoyas allow (72.6).

DePaul has put together a 1-4 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgetown 5-8-0 2-5 6-7-0 DePaul 4-8-0 1-5 5-7-0

Georgetown vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgetown DePaul 5-12 Home Record 7-8 1-11 Away Record 2-12 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

