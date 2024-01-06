If you live in Genesee County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamady High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on January 6

2:45 PM ET on January 6 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Renaissance High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Renaissance High School at Grand Blanc High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6

4:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandville High School at Grand Blanc High School