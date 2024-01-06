The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. It begins at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline FanDuel Florida (-1.5) 170.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Florida has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

In the Gators' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of nine Wildcats games this year have hit the over.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Florida's national championship odds (+7000) place it 31st in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 35th.

The Gators were +7000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +7000, Florida has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 The Wildcats have experienced the 49th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1400 at the beginning of the season to +1800.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kentucky has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

