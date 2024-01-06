How to Watch the Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Toledo Rockets (8-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.
Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets put up an average of 68.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Eagles allow.
- Toledo has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.
- Eastern Michigan is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
- The Eagles score just 0.9 more points per game (61.1) than the Rockets allow (60.2).
- Eastern Michigan is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- Toledo has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.1 points.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 36.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Rockets concede.
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Zaniya Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Tayra Eke: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 53.8 FG%
- Kennedi Myles: 6.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2 STL, 33 FG%
- Cali Denson: 8.5 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)
- Olivia Smith: 8.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
Eastern Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 84-74
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|W 69-44
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|W 67-49
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Toledo
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/13/2024
|Central Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
