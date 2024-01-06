The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Toledo Rockets (8-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

  • The Rockets put up an average of 68.9 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Eagles allow.
  • Toledo has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.
  • Eastern Michigan is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The Eagles score just 0.9 more points per game (61.1) than the Rockets allow (60.2).
  • Eastern Michigan is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
  • Toledo has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.1 points.
  • This season the Eagles are shooting 36.7% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Rockets concede.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

  • Zaniya Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
  • Tayra Eke: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 53.8 FG%
  • Kennedi Myles: 6.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2 STL, 33 FG%
  • Cali Denson: 8.5 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)
  • Olivia Smith: 8.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

Eastern Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ IUPUI W 84-74 IUPUI Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Saginaw Valley W 69-44 George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/3/2024 @ Northern Illinois W 67-49 NIU Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Toledo - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/10/2024 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
1/13/2024 Central Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center

