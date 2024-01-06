The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-9.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-9.5) 145.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Kent State has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 11 times this season.

