The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) are traveling to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) for a matchup of MAC rivals at George Gervin GameAbove Center, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Golden Flashes have averaged.
  • Eastern Michigan has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 150th.
  • The Eagles' 69 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Golden Flashes allow.
  • Eastern Michigan has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Michigan scores 68.2 points per game at home, and 69.7 on the road.
  • At home, the Eagles allow 64.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 85.3.
  • At home, Eastern Michigan knocks down 5.5 trifectas per game, 0.3 fewer than it averages on the road (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.4%) than away (32.4%) as well.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Hampton W 72-69 George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/30/2023 Northwood (MI) W 67-64 George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/2/2024 @ Bowling Green L 92-90 Stroh Center
1/6/2024 Kent State - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/9/2024 Central Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/13/2024 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall

