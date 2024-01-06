The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) are traveling to face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) for a matchup of MAC rivals at George Gervin GameAbove Center, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Golden Flashes have averaged.

Eastern Michigan has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Eagles are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 150th.

The Eagles' 69 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Golden Flashes allow.

Eastern Michigan has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Michigan scores 68.2 points per game at home, and 69.7 on the road.

At home, the Eagles allow 64.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 85.3.

At home, Eastern Michigan knocks down 5.5 trifectas per game, 0.3 fewer than it averages on the road (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.4%) than away (32.4%) as well.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule