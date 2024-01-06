Saturday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) squaring off at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 78-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Golden Flashes, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 78, Eastern Michigan 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-5.3)

Kent State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Eastern Michigan's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, and Kent State's is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Eagles are 6-4-0 and the Golden Flashes are 9-2-0. Eastern Michigan is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests, while Kent State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles are being outscored by 5.5 points per game with a -72 scoring differential overall. They put up 69 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and give up 74.5 per outing (265th in college basketball).

Eastern Michigan is 268th in the nation at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.3 its opponents average.

Eastern Michigan connects on 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.8 (315th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

The Eagles average 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (276th in college basketball), and give up 97.8 points per 100 possessions (331st in college basketball).

Eastern Michigan has lost the turnover battle by 1.9 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (165th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.7 (341st in college basketball).

