When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Eastern Michigan be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Eastern Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-1 NR NR 250

Eastern Michigan's best wins

Eastern Michigan's signature win this season came on January 6 in a 71-69 in overtime victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Orlando Lovejoy, as the top point-getter in the win over Kent State, amassed 16 points, while Connor Serven was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

69-62 at home over Cleveland State (No. 158/RPI) on November 18

74-71 on the road over Central Arkansas (No. 339/RPI) on November 25

70-60 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 348/RPI) on November 11

76-72 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 21

72-69 at home over Hampton (No. 357/RPI) on December 21

Eastern Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Eastern Michigan has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Eastern Michigan gets the 309th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and seven games versus teams with records above .500.

EMU has 16 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Eastern Michigan's next game

Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

