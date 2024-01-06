Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League squad, the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Tankersley: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 9.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kentrell Pullian: 8.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Erik Pratt: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|357th
|61.4
|Points Scored
|74.8
|190th
|318th
|77.8
|Points Allowed
|77.9
|322nd
|353rd
|31
|Rebounds
|37.3
|154th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|23rd
|336th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|8.6
|82nd
|344th
|10
|Assists
|12.8
|232nd
|280th
|13
|Turnovers
|10.8
|99th
