The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) will look to snap a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Detroit Mercy has put together a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Titans are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 25th.

The Titans score an average of 60 points per game, 19.5 fewer points than the 79.5 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

Detroit Mercy averages 59.5 points per game at home, and 60.2 away.

At home, the Titans allow 69.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 80.1.

At home, Detroit Mercy drains 4.8 trifectas per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (25.3%) than away (25.5%) as well.

