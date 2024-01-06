Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) clashing at Calihan Hall (on January 6) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 victory for Milwaukee.

There is no line set for the game.

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 77, Detroit Mercy 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-6.3)

Milwaukee (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Detroit Mercy has compiled a 3-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Milwaukee is 5-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Titans are 7-9-0 and the Panthers are 10-3-0. Detroit Mercy is 2-8 against the spread and 0-10 overall over its last 10 games, while Milwaukee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans have a -279 scoring differential, falling short by 17.4 points per game. They're putting up 60.0 points per game to rank 358th in college basketball and are allowing 77.4 per contest to rank 313th in college basketball.

The 31.4 rebounds per game Detroit Mercy averages rank 348th in college basketball, and are 5.9 fewer than the 37.3 its opponents pull down per outing.

Detroit Mercy knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (343rd in college basketball) at a 25.5% rate (359th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per contest its opponents make while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc.

The Titans record 79.1 points per 100 possessions (356th in college basketball), while allowing 102.1 points per 100 possessions (353rd in college basketball).

Detroit Mercy has committed 2.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.1 (292nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (291st in college basketball).

