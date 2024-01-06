The Buffalo Bulls (6-5) will visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-9) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Scoring Comparison

The Bulls put up an average of 67.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75.4 the Chippewas give up to opponents.

Buffalo is 3-0 when it scores more than 75.4 points.

Central Michigan's record is 1-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.

The Chippewas average 64.2 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 63.4 the Bulls give up.

Central Michigan has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.

When Buffalo allows fewer than 64.2 points, it is 4-1.

The Chippewas are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Bulls concede to opponents (37.8%).

The Bulls' 42.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Chippewas have conceded.

Central Michigan Leaders

Rochelle Norris: 7.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.5 FG% Nadege Jean: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 53.8 FG%

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 53.8 FG% Taylor Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Madisen Wardell: 9.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

9.8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Karrington Gordon: 8.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

