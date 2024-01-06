The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC squad, the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Information

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 185th 75 Points Scored 68.2 309th 107th 67.7 Points Allowed 76.4 302nd 229th 35.6 Rebounds 32.9 324th 206th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 194th 164th 7.7 3pt Made 6.5 268th 264th 12.3 Assists 11.5 310th 181st 11.8 Turnovers 13.4 301st

