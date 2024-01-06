Central Michigan vs. Ball State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC squad, the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Central Michigan Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Taylor: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Derrick Butler: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cayden Vasko: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Markus Harding: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ball State Players to Watch
- Basheer Jihad: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mason Jones: 4.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Hendriks: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Central Michigan vs. Ball State Stat Comparison
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|Central Michigan AVG
|Central Michigan Rank
|185th
|75
|Points Scored
|68.2
|309th
|107th
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|76.4
|302nd
|229th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|32.9
|324th
|206th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|194th
|164th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|264th
|12.3
|Assists
|11.5
|310th
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|301st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.