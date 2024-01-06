If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Central Michigan and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Central Michigan's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Central Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-1 NR NR 256

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan's best wins

Central Michigan's signature win this season came against the South Florida Bulls, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 177) in the RPI. Central Michigan secured the 68-63 win on the road on November 15. Anthony Pritchard, as the top scorer in the win over South Florida, dropped 22 points, while Markus Harding was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

71-65 on the road over Ball State (No. 290/RPI) on January 6

71-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 309/RPI) on December 6

75-63 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on December 21

70-56 over Siena (No. 355/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Central Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Central Michigan is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Chippewas are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Central Michigan gets the 242nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

As far as the Chippewas' upcoming schedule, they have two games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.

Of CMU's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Central Michigan's next game

Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Central Michigan games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.