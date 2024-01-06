The Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ball State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Ball State (-7.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ball State (-7.5) 140.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Central Michigan is 4-8-0 ATS this year.

The Chippewas have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Ball State has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Cardinals' 12 games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.