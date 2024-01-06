The Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

This season, Central Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Chippewas are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 211th.

The Chippewas' 65.3 points per game are just 3.5 fewer points than the 68.8 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Central Michigan is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home Central Michigan is scoring 72.8 points per game, 13.8 more than it is averaging away (59).

At home, the Chippewas concede 69.2 points per game. Away, they concede 86.

Beyond the arc, Central Michigan drains fewer trifectas away (4.2 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (24.5%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule