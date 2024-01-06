The Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • This season, Central Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Chippewas are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 211th.
  • The Chippewas' 65.3 points per game are just 3.5 fewer points than the 68.8 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • Central Michigan is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Central Michigan is scoring 72.8 points per game, 13.8 more than it is averaging away (59).
  • At home, the Chippewas concede 69.2 points per game. Away, they concede 86.
  • Beyond the arc, Central Michigan drains fewer trifectas away (4.2 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (24.5%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Detroit Mercy W 75-63 McGuirk Arena
12/30/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 73-35 Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/2/2024 Buffalo L 76-64 McGuirk Arena
1/6/2024 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
1/9/2024 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/13/2024 Kent State - McGuirk Arena

