Wexford County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Wexford County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckley High School at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Leland, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cadillac High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Mesick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mesick, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
