The Detroit Pistons (3-31) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a 16-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-18) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSDET

NBCS-BA and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Pistons vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 124 - Pistons 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 9.5)

Warriors (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-14.3)

Warriors (-14.3) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.7

The Warriors sport a 16-18-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-21-0 mark from the Pistons.

Golden State (1-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Detroit (6-8) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

Detroit and its opponents have exceeded the total 64.7% of the time this season (22 out of 34). That's more often than Golden State and its opponents have (20 out of 34).

The Warriors have a .650 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-7) this season while the Pistons have a .097 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-28).

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are 25th in the NBA offensively (111.5 points scored per game) and fifth-worst on defense (122.6 points allowed).

On the boards, Detroit is 16th in the league in rebounds (43.6 per game). It is ninth in rebounds conceded (42.8 per game).

At 25.8 assists per game, the Pistons are 19th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is worst in the league in committing them (15.8 per game). And it is fourth-worst in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.4). And they are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

