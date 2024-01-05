Tuscola County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Tuscola County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Standish-Sterling Central High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mayville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laker High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reese, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Saints Central High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caro High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
