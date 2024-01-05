Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Shiawassee County, Michigan today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Byron Area High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

New Lothrop High School at LakeVille Memorial High School