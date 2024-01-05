Schoolcraft County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Schoolcraft County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Schoolcraft County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manistique High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- Conference: Mid-Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
