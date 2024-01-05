In Saint Clair County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Bishop Foley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Capac High School at Sandusky High School